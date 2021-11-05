PAU dog shelter (Huescar) Xmas appeal

Like many charities, the PAU dog shelter (Protectora Animales USKAR) in Huescar, Granada has had a tough time over the last 18 months.

But against all the odds, the dedicated team of volunteers have already arranged 190 adoptions and 160 rescues in 2021. The shelter works in collaboration with other centres including Mar Patrulla Canina de Madrid.

The shelter could not operate without the team that includes Belinda, Hayley, Barry, John, Mandy, Brandon, Anna, Susan and Elaine without them it would not be possible. Brandon is only 17 years old and gets a special mention. He and Mandy McAlhone both give up their whole weekend to run the shelter so manager Belinda can have some much-needed time off. The monthly cost to run our shelter is between €1500 to €2500.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



They have an amazing fundraising team headed by Lisa Gilmore, Barry Fountain, Dawn Braithwaite and Sharmain Wadsworth who give up so much of their time to run their regular stall at Galera market every Wednesday.

During the pandemic they never stopped helping street dogs, but now normal life is resuming they need to raise funds to support the shelter, and its neuter and vaccination program. Their mission is to ensure all PAU rescue dogs are kept as safe and happy until they are rehomed.

To achieve this, the PAU dog shelter are running their biggest ever raffle at the Christmas Fayre in Galera on December 4. Prizes include a night’s bed and breakfast in Baza, tea for two at a boutique hotel, an English food hamper and a personalized pet portrait valued at €50. There will also be a children’s lucky dip.

The Christmas Fayre will also raise money for the Baza Perrera and El Caprichio animal shelters in Baza. The event begins at 7pm underneath the Hotel Galera in Galera. Please go along and show your support, while enjoying the festive atmosphere.

The PAU dog shelter are still in need of more raffle donations such as items for the food hamper and new children’s toys. These can be taken to Tracy at The Craft Shack inside Amigos Market in Albox. Gift vouchers for hotel stays, restaurant meals and activities in Almeria and Granada can be emailed to [email protected]

Other donations can be sent to:

Protectora Animales USKAR

Huescar 18830

Granada

Or via PayPal to [email protected].

Bank transfers can be sent to: Bankia ES17 2038 3561 9760 0032 2595.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.