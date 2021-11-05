Guardia Civil identify 1,000 people in drug trafficking operation

Huge operation to tackle organized crime and trafficking brings results

The Guardia Civil have identified more than a thousand people in an international operation against terrorism and drug trafficking. The operation was named NEPTUNE-TENTACLE and was a joint venture between the World Customs Organisation, INTERPOL and FRONTEX. Four of the people identified were under surveillance for their possible links to terrorist activities and one more was being watched for links to narcotics and drug trafficking.

Spain, France, Italy, Morocco and Tunisia were host to the European phase of the operation and this took place between August 30 and September 12. This part of the action focused on the identification of the suspects and the intervention of undeclared currency and weapons, explosives or the chemicals used in the manufacture of explosives.

During the section in which the Guardia Civil were involved, 28 units of undeclared currency and jewellery were seized. There have been 342 interventions enacted, as well as 170 aircraft inspections, 42 selective of comprehensive baggage controls, 103 passenger control points, 18 anti-terrorist controls and 9 aircraft reconnaissance missions to try to locate the location explosive devices. The focus of the Spanish portion of the exercise was at the Adolfo Suarez – Madrid Barajas and Josep Tarradellas – Barcelona El Prat airports on regular passenger and freight flights.

