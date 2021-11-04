La Palma volcano shows a slight increase in activity



Cumbre Vieja volcano on the island of La Palma is showing a slightly increased level of activity today, Thursday, November 4. This has been reported in a press conference by Carmen Lopez, the spokesperson for Pevolca, the scientific committee of the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan.

In recent hours the volcano has apparently shown greater seismic movements, and the amount of suplhur dioxide (SO²) had now reached 29,400 tons per day. Despite this extra output of SO², Ms Lopez stressed that the temporal evolution of the measurements reflects a downwards trend. During yesterday’s press conference, this was something she had highlighted would probably happen in the next few days.

The one measurement that does continue to grow is that of the carbon dioxide (CO²) levels from the Cumbre Vieja cone. Its latest measurement places it at 1,850 tons per day.

Ms Lopez indicated that the flow of lava shows a “lot of variability”, and that there is a contribution to the flows located further west. A lot of the streams are now following tubes created by previous flows she said.

Ruben Fernandez, technical director of Pevolca, specified that the contributions have been varying in the last hours. In the case of the washes in 3, 6, and 11, there has not been a notable increase in the spread of the affected areas, today covering barely 2 hectares more than yesterday, as reported by diariosdeavisos.elespanol.com.

