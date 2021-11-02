Essex man jailed for drilling into his neighbour’s brain



A 45-year-old man from Harlow in Essex, after a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court, on Friday, October 22, was jailed for four and a half years, for drilling a hole into his neighbour’s skull with an electric drill. The attack came after the neighbour had complained about his noisy late-night DIY.

The incident took place on August 3, 2020, with police officers responding to a call at around 1pm, informing them of the violent attack. On arrival at the Harlow address, officers discovered the defendant, Eddie Achunche, still holding the drill. He was arrested and taken into custody.

After complaining about Achunche’s drilling keeping local residents awake at night, one of them, the victim, in his 30s, had confronted him. During the attack, his victim sustained various facial and head injuries, but in the worst part of the attack, medics discovered that the drill bit had penetrated 5cm into the victim’s brain.

Witnesses to the incident recalled seeing the two men arguing, and then next thing, the neighbour was seen lying on the floor as Achunche stood over him holding the drill in his hand. As a result of the drill, the victim had a bleed on the brain. He subsequently suffered brain damage, which resulted in cognitive issues, and memory loss.

Also, he has a significant weakness and physical impairment on his right upper and lower limbs, along with double vision in his left eye.

At the time of his arrest, Achunche claimed to the police that he had never meant to hurt the neighbour, and that his actions were made in self defence. A judge in Chelmsford Crown Court found him not guilty of the more serious offence of GBH with intent, but found him found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm without intent.

Detective Constable Alana McCreath, from Harlow CID, the investigating officer, said, “This was a brutal attack which has resulted in life-changing injuries to the victim. It is unimaginable to use a power drill against another person but Eddie Achunche did just this”.

He continued, “The victim will have to live with the consequences of Achunche’s actions for the rest of his life. Achunche has shown little remorse for his actions and instead tried to convince officers he was just acting in self defence. Fortunately we, and the jury, were able to see through this and he will now spend the foreseeable future in prison”.

“I want to praise the courage of the victim and the support from his family”, he added, “He will have to live with the consequences of Achunche’s actions for the rest of his life, and has shown incredible bravery throughout the investigation and court process”, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

