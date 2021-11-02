Carole Baskin suing Netflix over Tiger King 2

Carole Baskin, the big cat rights activist, is reportedly ready to take legal action against streaming giant Netflix over their use of footage of her and her husband in the forthcoming Tiger King 2 series. Baskin claims that both Netflix, and the production company Royal Goode Productions, are in breach of contract.

American weekly entertainment magazine, Variety, obtained documents showing that on Monday, November 1, Carole and Howard Baskin filed a lawsuit in Tampa, Florida.

In the document, it says, “Understanding that the Appearance Releases limited Royal Goode Productions’ use of the footage of the Baskins and Big Cat Rescue to the single, initial documentary motion picture, the Baskins believed that any sequel – though odious – would not include any of their footage”.

The couple are demanding that all footage featuring their images must be removed from Tiger King 2, before its broadcast date of November 17. They claim to have been really surprised when they viewed the trailer for the upcoming second series and saw their images being used.

Tiger King 2 is the follow-on from the smash hit that Netflix had with the original docu-series in 2020 that starred Joe Exotic. The series followed the daily activities of Exotic running his zoo, where he kept, and bred, lots of big cats. A part of its content was the ongoing feud he had with the owner of Big Cat Rescue, Carole Baskin.

At the end of the first series, it shows Joe Exotic getting arrested, and subsequently put in prison. He went on trial and was found guilty of trying to hire a hitman to kill his longtime rival, and animal rights activist, Baskin. Carole had been very critical of the series, and also of the new series once she knew it was being released.

In a statement sent to Metro.co.uk, Carole said that considering the fact that Joe is in prison, a convicted felon, she couldn’t understand how a second series was being made. “I don’t know how they put out a Tiger King 2 when Joe’s in jail, and I’m refusing to be played again. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me”, she commented, as reported by metro.co.uk.

