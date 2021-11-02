Car thief arrested for twelfth time this year in Granada



Guardia Civil officers have arrested a known criminal from the Granada province town of Benalua. The 27-year-old man, with numerous police records, was caught red-handed inside a vehicle, trying to steal it. He was charged with the alleged crime of attempted robbery.

This young criminal has already been arrested on eleven occasions during 2021. Most of his crimes have been for the theft of vehicles, or for stealing their contents. On this occasion, his arrest came as the result of preventative work that is carried out daily in the municipality by the Citizen Security patrols.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, October 27, as a Guardia Civil patrol from the Alquife barracks was watching the streets of Benalua. There had been several robberies reported in the previous days so the police were extra vigilant.

As their police vehicle was passing along Calle Fernando de los Rios, the officers noticed an individual inside a parked car. Pulling up alongside the car they could see that one of the car doors had been forced open, and that everything inside the vehicle was out of place, and even some objects outside the car, which were later verified as coming from the same car.

They detained the young man and took him into custody for attempted robbery. An investigation has since been opened to determine if this same individual is responsible for the previous robberies that had taken place recently in the town of Benalua, as reported by granadadigital.es.

