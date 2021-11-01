Tottenham sack head coach

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
Tottenham sack head coach
Credit: Twitter

Tottenham sack head coach Nuno Espirito Santo.

Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has been sacked by Tottenham. He has not even lasted five months as head coach. Nuno’s coaching staff Ian Cathro, Rui Barbosa and Antonio Dias have also been sacked.

The team is eighth in the Premier League at the moment. They were defeated by Manchester United on Saturday.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The 47-year-old coach had signed a two-year contract with the team. A long search had been carried out to find the successor to Jose Mourinho. Nuno has only lasted just over four months though. This means he was in charge for only 17 matches.

The club commented: “The club can today announce that Nuno Espirito Santo and his coaching staff Ian Cathro, Rui Barbosa and Antonio Dias have been relieved of their duties.

“A further coaching update will follow in due course.”


Fabio Paratici is the managing director of football for the team.  He thanked Nuno and wished him well. Paratici said: “I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and I regret that we have had to take this decision.

“Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We should like to thank him and his coaching staff and wish them well for the future.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here