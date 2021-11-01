Tottenham sack head coach Nuno Espirito Santo.

Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has been sacked by Tottenham. He has not even lasted five months as head coach. Nuno’s coaching staff Ian Cathro, Rui Barbosa and Antonio Dias have also been sacked.

The team is eighth in the Premier League at the moment. They were defeated by Manchester United on Saturday.

The 47-year-old coach had signed a two-year contract with the team. A long search had been carried out to find the successor to Jose Mourinho. Nuno has only lasted just over four months though. This means he was in charge for only 17 matches.

The club commented: “The club can today announce that Nuno Espirito Santo and his coaching staff Ian Cathro, Rui Barbosa and Antonio Dias have been relieved of their duties.

“A further coaching update will follow in due course.”

Fabio Paratici is the managing director of football for the team. He thanked Nuno and wished him well. Paratici said: “I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and I regret that we have had to take this decision.

“Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We should like to thank him and his coaching staff and wish them well for the future.”

