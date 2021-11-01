Terrified pupils watch as teacher stabbed multiple times

Terrified pupils watch as a teacher is stabbed multiple times by a student in Australia. The student is now on the run.

The shocking attack took place at a top school in Australia. The teacher was stabbed multiple times before the student fled.

The attack took place at a school in Australia’s Perth. The attack happened on Monday morning. Emergency services rushed to the scene of the incident. The stabbing occurred at Willetton Senior High School. The emergency services were alerted to the fact that a female teacher had been stabbed. The teacher is aged in her 50s.

Terrified pupils watched as the teacher was stabbed by a student. The stabbing happened outside of a classroom at the high school. The student then fled the scene.

The teacher was rushed to Fiona Stanley Hospital. She said to be in a stable condition. The teacher is suffering from nonlife threatening injuries.

Police have placed the Willetton Senior High School under lockdown. This is to allow them to search for the attacker and investigate the incident.

A spokesperson commented: “Police are continuing their inquiries and are attempting to locate the student who has left the school grounds.”

