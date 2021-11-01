Singapore skyline lights up for COP26

Singapore skyline lights up for the COP26 climate change summit.

Glasgow is hosting the 26th UN FCC Conference of Parties Climate Summit or COP26. World leaders are gathering to discuss the important topic of climate change.

Two of Singapore’s most iconic landmarks will be lit up to mark the summit. The Gardens by the Bay is turning blue and the Marina Bay Sands is turning green.

According to the UK government: “Marina Bay Sands will illuminate the entire property, which spans across the three iconic hotel towers joined by the Sands SkyPark, ArtScience Museum and Sands Expo and Convention Centre, in the official COP26 colours.

“In addition, ArtScience Museum will also project the distinctive blue/green globe of the COP26 logo on its facade, reflecting the call for a greener, bluer world.”

The government added: “Gardens by the Bay has come to epitomise sustainable technology and innovation not just across Southeast Asia but world over. In support of COP26, the world-famous 18 giant Supertrees will light up in official COP26 colours from 31 Oct to 4 Nov 2021, daily from 7pm till 12am.”

Gardens by the Bay Chief Operations Officer, Thomas Seow commented: “As a garden founded on the principles of sustainability, we are happy to support this environmental initiative by the British High Commission in Singapore. The solar-powered Supertrees at Gardens by the Bay have come to be recognised as a showcase of green technology. By lighting them up on the occasion of COP26, we hope to encourage everyone to join in and create a more sustainable future for generations to come.”

Paul Town is the Chief Operating Officer for Marina Bay Sands. Town commented on the role that lighting up Singapore plays. He explained: “Even though the Summit is taking place in Glasgow, we believe that helping the environment is a collective effort that everyone can participate in even from miles away. We hope that our light-up can ignite larger conversations about the growing threats of climate change, and spur others to take action towards a more sustainable future here in Singapore.”

