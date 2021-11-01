Red list for travel cut to zero countries from today Monday, November 1.

The UK has cut the red list for international travel down to zero countries. The change came into effect at 4am on Monday morning.

Seven nations had remained on the UK’s red list due to the coronavirus. Colombia, Ecuador, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela have now been removed from the red list.

Grant Shapps, the transport secretary commented on the progress made as the UK recovers from the pandemic. He commented: “This is another step in the right direction for international travel with more good news today for passengers, businesses and the travel sector. We’re continuing to make great progress as we recover from the pandemic and today is another example of how far we have come.

“Whether it’s reuniting family members or making it easier for businesses to trade, the success of the vaccine rollout both at home and abroad has allowed us to reach this milestone.

“However, we must not be complacent and remain ready to spring into action and defend our hard-won gains if needed.”

The red list still exists though. This means that countries could be added to the list at a future date. Covid data will be monitored by the Department of Transport every three weeks. This means that destinations could be added to the red list depending on how the pandemic progresses across the globe.

