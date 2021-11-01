Free self-defence classes in Granada attract 200 women

Granada self-defence classes offered for free proved so popular 200 woman attended the first course. The pilot scheme has been so successful that the Ayuntamiento de Granada is planning a new course for next year.

The Department of Sports for the Ayuntamiento has just finished their first course of Free self-defence classes in for women held Civic Centre in the North of Granada. This program has been made up of four actions in different districts of the city to encourage the participation of women from different parts of the capital. The first course was at the Núñez Blanca Sports Complex. They were then held in the sports complexes of Chana and Aynadamar.

The Councillor for Sports of Ayuntamiento de Granada, José Antonio Huertas, said: “We have done this first cycle together with Equality. They are very basic classes that aim to create self-confidence in women so that they do not freeze when in complicated situations in the face of possible attacks.” Huertas stressed, “the four self-defence workshops held have been widely accepted and that is why we are already working to do more self defence-classes in 2022.”

For his part, the Councillor for Maintenance, Environment and Education, Jacobo Calvo, said: “We are delighted with the celebration of this course in the Northern district of Granada, because it represents an opportunity, on one hand, for women to acquire self-confidence with some knowledge in this case of personal defence, but it also serves as a meeting point to get to know each other in a relaxed atmosphere and share an experience that we consider very interesting.”

The Head of Sports of the Department and national coach of personal defence, Ramiro Sampedro, explained: “Almost all the participants had no prior knowledge of self-defence. Therefore, what we do is not only offer the women of Granada self-defence classes, we also offer some guidelines so that they can get out of physical confrontation. We also work on self-esteem.”

Granada self-defence classes are open to women over 16 years of age. So far, 200 women have participated this year. The classes are free and last a total of approximately two and a half hours.

