Stars gather for Pride of Britain Awards

Stars gather for the Pride of Britain Awards. The awards “celebrate the achievements of truly remarkable people who make our world a better place.”

Royalty and celebs gathered in London to celebrate people receiving the Pride of Britain Awards. The awards ceremony will be aired on ITV on Thursday at 8 PM.

Prince Charles along with celebrities such as Joanna Lumley and Ant and Dec attended the event.

All the winners are nominated by the public. The nominees are ordinary people who have performed truly extraordinary acts.

Sharon Stone was just one of the celebrities presenting awards this year. She said: “It’s really amazing and these stories are so touching and capture what people have been through.”

Carol Vorderman hosted the event along with Co-host Ashley Banjo. Carol said that the winners “make you want to be a better person”.

This year’s awards have recognised brave people such as Stephen Wharton. Stephen was recognised with the “This Morning Emergency Services Award.” Stephen had risked his own life to rescue a teenager from icy water.

According to Pride of Britain: “The Daily Mirror’s Pride of Britain Awards in partnership with TSB, celebrate the achievements of truly remarkable people who make our world a better place. Screened on ITV in November, it is the biggest awards show of its kind on British TV.

“Nominated by the public, the winners are from all walks of life, of all ages, and from all over the country. Their achievements are awe-inspiring and a lesson to us all. They say they are ordinary people, but their acts are truly extraordinary.

“Since the first Pride of Britain in 1999, royalty, prime ministers, and hundreds of leading figures from showbusiness, sport, politics and the arts have all taken part.”

