Minute’s silence to condemn Finnish woman’s murder in Alicante’s Torrevieja.

The Guardia Civil have confirmed that the murder of a Finnish woman by her husband’s a case of gender violence.

Torrevieja held a minute’s silence on Friday, October 29. The woman had allegedly been murdered by her 70-year-old Finnish husband. The husband dismembered his wife’s body before depositing it in rubbish bins. The investigation into the death is ongoing.

The sub-delegate for the Government in Alicante, María Araceli Poblador, headed to Torrevieja to take part in the event. She commented: “Today we are in mourning because one of us has been cruelly murdered.

“The light of Torrevieja today is dimmer than on other days. It is a city that grows with the arrival of thousands of people who fall in love with its lifestyle and decide to stay and live among us.

“The murdered woman will never again see the beautiful sunrises on its beaches, or enjoy her life because a man has decided to end her life.”

Poblador offered her support to the children, friends and family of the victim. She also offered her support to members of the Finnish community in Torrevieja. Poblador stated: “There is no justification for taking anyone’s life. In this act we show our affection to the family and the population and we congratulate the law enforcement agencies and the state security forces for the quick arrest of the alleged murderer. The investigations are continuing the judicial procedure that has been initiated.”

“Violence is the cruelest and most brutal expression of inequality between women and men. Fighting inequality is the path to a society free of gender violence, violence is a problem of men that women suffer.”

Eduardo Dolón, the Mayor of Torrevieja said: “We are in maximum collaboration with the sub-delegation, with all the security forces, especially with all those who collect the rubbish, all are available to clarify all the facts. And indeed there is still much to know and the best thing to do is to remain prudent.”

