Man gored to death at bullfighting event in Spain’s Castellon.

A 55-year-old man was gored to death on Saturday, October 30. He died due to injuries which were caused by a bull. He had been taking part in the ‘bous al carrer’ in the town of Onda in Castellon, according to sources from the Regional Ministry of Health.

The bullfighting festivities had been held on Saturday afternoon. They marked the Fira d’Onda according to the Ministry of health.

The victim of the bull attack was rushed by ambulance to the La Plana hospital. He was reported to be suffering from a cardiac arrest. He did not respond to CPR manoeuvres and was pronounced dead.

The man had lost a significant amount of blood during the attack. He had been gored in his left thigh near to his groin. The injury had hit the femoral artery.

According to Levante-EMV, the man also suffered from a severe blow to the head. The man is said to be from Vall d’Uixó. The second bull in the afternoon’s festivities is said to have caused the death. The man was reportedly thrown in the air and knocked unconscious when he hit the ground.

