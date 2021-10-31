Christmas lockdown is ‘not on the cards’, according to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Boris Johnson does not believe that a Christmas lockdown will be necessary. He maintains that the government will carry on with the current coronavirus plan. At the moment he believes there are no reasons for the government’s Covid Plan B to be triggered.

Speaking at the G20 summit in Rome, Johnson explained only the Labour Party are calling for tighter coronavirus restrictions.

Johnson commented: “I see no evidence whatever to think that any kind of lockdown is on the cards.”

The government is facing calls to help the NHS out as winter pressures grow amid the coronavirus pandemic. If England moved to Plan B then working from home would return. Face masks would be mandatory too along with Covid passports.

Johnson explained: “We’re watching the numbers every day. Yes it’s true that cases are high. But they do not currently constitute any reason to go to Plan B,”

“I think it’s agreed among absolutely everybody, apart from possibly the Labour Party, so we’re sticking with the plan.”

The Prime Minister has called on over 50s to step up and get their booster jabs. He commented: “I think rather than thinking new restrictions, the best thing everybody can do is get that booster jab as soon as you’re offered it,”

“It’s a very important message. I think people don’t quite realise that the first two jabs do start to wane.

“How sad, how tragic it would be if people who had other complications other compromises in their health got seriously ill because they were overconfident about their level of immunity and didn’t get their booster when they needed it.

“So please please please can everybody get their boosters.”

