Britain to be battered by 50 mph winds. Britain can also expect to be hit by snow in a couple of weeks’ time.

Disruption could be seen on Sunday, October 31, as wind speeds are expected to hit 50 miles an hour. During the first week of November wet weather is expected too. Snow has been predicted for later in November.

Yellow weather warnings for rain have been issued by the Met office. Strong winds are expected to cause chaos in some areas.

The global Cop26 climate summit begins this week. Glasgow and other areas have had yellow weather warnings issued for rain.

Speaking for the Met office, meteorologist Steven Keats, has warned that conditions will start to go “downhill” on Sunday, October 31, in the West.

Keats commented: “Further West heavy rain will be picking up and there’ll be some heavy rain coming in from the Atlantic,”

“That will dominate the weather into tomorrow.

“Heavy rain will push across into…western parts of England and Wales and be accompanied by some pretty strong and gusty winds.”

According to the expert, southern England and some parts of Wales will be hit by strong winds of 40 to 50 miles an hour. He has warned that this could “potentially cause problems.”

Keats added: “It’ll be a pretty wild start to Sunday,”

“Given the fact that trees are in full leaf and the ground is pretty saturated in many areas, you could get one or trees coming down.

“It’s going to be very unsettled.”

