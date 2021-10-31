Breaking news: three paddleboarders die in Welsh river

Three paddleboarders have died and one is currently in critical condition after their group got into difficulty on a swollen Welsh river.

Dyfed-Powys Police reported that two women and one man were pronounced dead at the scene. Another woman is in hospital after the incident on the River Cleddau in Haverfordwest on Saturday morning.

Five other people made up the group of nine that had travelled to paddleboard in Pembrokeshire. These five are not injured and were rescued safely from the river. According to PA Media, they are said to have been part of the South Wales Paddle Boarders and Salty Dog Co, based in Port Talbot.

There had been a yellow warning for rain across South Wales until Saturday morning, and flood alerts remain in place still along some rivers in Pembrokeshire following days of heavy rain. More than 20 police officers and 30 firefighters were involved in the rescue operation. Coastguard teams, helicopters, and two fire service boats conducted bank and river searches. A member of the public had jumped in to try and assist the paddleboarders but managed to get out of the river safely.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has sent a team of inspectors to undertake a preliminary investigation into the fate of the paddleboarders. “The aim of the MAIB’s preliminary assessment is to help with determining the way forward,” said a spokesman. On Saturday, town councillor Thomas Tudor said it was a “terrible tragedy” and sent his sympathies “to the families who have lost loved ones”.