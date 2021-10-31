Breaking News: Knife and arson attack on Tokyo underground

Several people injured as train set on fire in Tokyo underground

Another knife attack on the Tokyo underground has left a man in critical condition as passengers were seen running for their lives from a train in the Japanese capital. At least ten others were injured during the incident. It occurred around 20.00 near Kokuryo station, located in the city’s western suburbs.

Some passengers climbed out of windows and forced the doors to the train as a fire spread, filling carriages with smoke. The suspected attacker is a man in his 20’s, who has been detained at the scene.

Eyewitnesses say he sprayed a clear liquid across a large area inside one of the carriages on the Keio line train. He then set it alight. The train pulled into a station but the doors did not open immediately. As the carriages filled with smoke, some passengers climbed out from the windows and forced the doors open to get out onto the platform.

This is the latest in a line of knife attacks on the Tokyo underground. In August nine people were injured by an attacker wielding a knife, and in the same month, an acid attack injured two more people in a subway station.