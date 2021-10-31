Breaking News: Czech cable car accident leaves one dead and several injured

One person has been left dead after a Czech cable car carriage fell off its line

Several people are reportedly also injured after the accident in Liberec, northern Czech Republic. There is a 1,000-metre stretch that the cable car travels along, utilising two cabins. Each cabin is operated by one member of staff.

Spokesman Michael Georgiev told Czech Television: “One cabin fell while on its way down. There was one person inside, who unfortunately succumbed to their injuries. Fortunately, the other cabin stayed in its normal place, some 15 people were evacuated, they should be without injures, just suffered mental shock.”

There are pictures from the scene that show the Czech cable car smashed on the ground, surrounded by emergency services. The car was set to have routine maintenance completed on it this coming Monday.

This accident comes just a few months after another cable car accident in Lake Maggiore in Italy that left 14 people dead.