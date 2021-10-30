Stanstead Airport evacuated after “suspicious package” found in security area

Stanstead Airport has been partially evacuated after a “suspicious package” was found.

Stanstead Airport has been partially evacuated this afternoon, Saturday, October 30, after a “suspicious package” was found in the security area.

Essex Police tweeted: “We’re currently at #StanstedAirport following concerns about a suspicious package in the security area.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“A cordon’s been set up”

“Passengers have been evacuated from that area of the airport & brought to a position of safety. Military explosive experts will assess the package.”

We're currently at #StanstedAirport following concerns about a suspicious package in the security area.

A cordon's been set up. Passengers have been evacuated from that area of the airport & brought to a position of safety. Military explosive experts will assess the package. pic.twitter.com/yVL3N1s5Ji

— Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) October 30, 2021

Video footage showed passengers exiting the terminal relatively calmly and officials shouting for people to “get outside.”

The airport said earlier: “Following reports of a suspicious package in the security area, a partial evacuation of the terminal is taking place.”

“Essex Police are managing the response.”

Passenger Dr David Lorenzo posted a video of shops closing their shutters on social media.

He wrote: “People asked to leave the stores leaving the shopping carts behind, and being closed in a hurry.”