Stanstead Airport evacuated after “suspicious package” found in security area

Stanstead Airport has been partially evacuated after a “suspicious package” was found.

Stanstead Airport has been partially evacuated this afternoon, Saturday, October 30, after a “suspicious package” was found in the security area.

Essex Police tweeted: “We’re currently at #StanstedAirport following concerns about a suspicious package in the security area.”

“A cordon’s been set up”

“Passengers have been evacuated from that area of the airport & brought to a position of safety. Military explosive experts will assess the package.”

Video footage showed passengers exiting the terminal relatively calmly and officials shouting for people to “get outside.”

The airport said earlier: “Following reports of a suspicious package in the security area, a partial evacuation of the terminal is taking place.”

“Essex Police are managing the response.”

Passenger Dr David Lorenzo posted a video of shops closing their shutters on social media.

He wrote: “People asked to leave the stores leaving the shopping carts behind, and being closed in a hurry.”

