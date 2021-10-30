Special moment Rafa Nadal plays oldest tennis player in the world

Former world number one Rafa Nadal played with the oldest tennis player in the world at the Manacor Academy.

Rafa Nadal played with the oldest tennis player in the world at the Manacor Academy yesterday, October 29.

The Mallorcan played in Manacor with 97-year-old Ukrainian Leonid Stanislavskyi, the oldest licensed player from the International Tennis Federation (ITF.)

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Leonid Stanislavskyi holds the Guinness record as the oldest licensed player of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) on the planet, and he has now fulfilled a dream of meeting Nadal.

They rallied at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor after a conversation in which they shared experiences and a visit to the museum.

Stanislavskyi, who has been competing in amateur tennis for more than half a century, sent a letter to the ITF months ago requesting that it open a new category of veterans for players of his age range, and his request has been accepted.

For the first time, the ITF has introduced a 90+ category at the ITF Super Senior World Championships.

Born on March 22, 1924, Stanislavskyi has seen the ITF in all colours in tennis, home to the amateur era until the establishment of the Open Era in 1968 with professional tennis.

Nadal has twenty Grand Slams in his record, among many other successes, and is a former world number one.