Golf fundraiser

MICK FARMER: Winner of the Montgo Rose Bowl Photo credit: Montgo Golf Society

AFTER a torrential downpour, the Montgo Rose Bowl sponsored by Stella and Simon Fox was played on October 29.

The competition was held in conjunction with a charity day to help raise funds for Javea Cancer Care Nurses. They have provided essential care for several past members of the Montgo Golf Society over the last year and a field of 25 turned out to support this very worthwhile cause.

A total of €275 was raised and, with Montgo matching the sum, €550 will be presented to Javea Cancer Care Nurses later in the month.

Thanks go to all the members who provided prizes for a Card Draw and who donated so generously.

This week’s winner with a score of a nett 71 was Mick Farmer on countback from Hans Duner.

The Ladies first prize went to Francien Knoops with a nett 75. Sylvia Adams was next with a nett 76.


Nearest the Pins went to Francien, Sylvia and, to keep it in the family, Will Evans.  Both Stella and Simon Fox had twos this week.

Next competition will be the Montgo Quaich, sponsored by Liz and Barry Butler.


