En route for tapas

By
Linda Hall
-
0
THE 10th edition of the Huercal-Overa Tapas Route commences on November 5 and  continues until November 13.

Nineteen bars will be taking part in the Route, which offers what mayor Domingo Fernandez and Employment and Commerce councillor Monica Navarro described as “irresistible gastronomy” and big prizes.

For those completing the Route, this includes a draw for a trip to New York for two people

Tapas Route establishments will be split into four zones differentiated by colour and participants will need at least three stamps from each zone to participate in the draw.

“This way, all districts must be visited and none left out,” Fernandez explained.


