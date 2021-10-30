Andalucia will train professionals to improve childbirth safety

The Andalucian Health Service (SAS) will train Obstetrics and Gynecology professionals, midwives and other professionals in childbirth and newborn care.

The Andalucian Health Service (SAS) will train Obstetrics and Gynecology professionals, midwives and other professionals in childbirth and newborn care to improve safety in care for women and children, especially in the context of Covid.

Two main milestones have been planned including the acquisition of state-of-the-art birth simulators and the deployment of a training programme focusing on the main complications that may occur in childbirth.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



For the implementation of this project, two advanced simulators for childbirth care have been acquired which is a piece of new equipment in the SAS, and the training will be the ‘Qualification of Instructors in Childbirth Simulation in Coronavirus.’

The Deputy Minister of Health and Families, Catalina Garcia, attended the inauguration of the training sessions at the Virgen Macarena University Hospital in Seville this week.

She stressed that: “It is an ambitious and long-term project in our organisation that comes to promote the equity and adequate health care that the aforementioned law guarantees to Andalucian women, favouring good practices that minimise the probability of incurring obstetric violence.”

The SAS currently has a total of 885 specialists in Obstetrics and Gynecology and 1,260 midwives. Although simulators allow a wide range of situations, an annual training plan linked to these teams will be followed.

The simulation training activity will be completely practical and will be carried out over five hours.

The complications in childbirth can affect the physical and mental health of the mother and the neonate in the short, medium and long term.