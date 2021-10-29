Three migrant boats intercepted off the Balearic Islands

Three boats with 45 migrants on board have been intercepted off the Balearic Islands today, October 29.

A total of three boats with 45 migrants on board have been intercepted at dawn today, October 29, in the waters of Formentera, Llucmajor and Santanyi.

The first boat was intercepted at 12:03am when Salvamento Maritimo spotted a boat in the waters of Formentera in which 12 migrants of Algerian origin were on board.

The second action took place two hours later when 21 people, also of Algerian origin, were rescued in the waters of Cala Pi in the municipality of Llucmajor.

Finally, the third of the boats was located half an hour later in waters near the coast of the Ses Salines Lighthouse in the municipality of Santanyi carrying 12 people, also of Algerian origin.

All the migrants have been transferred to Palma.

Migrants may remain in this location in police custody for a maximum period of 72 hours. Then, following the usual procedure and once the results of the Covid tests are available, the migrants will be made available to the health authorities or referred to CIE to be returned to their country of origin or referred to the humanitarian reception system, depending on each situation.