Sun shines on Tabernas

GERMAN investment fund Aquila Capital chose Tabernas when opening La Cabrita, its first solar power plant in Spain.

The solar panels covering a 100-hectare site will produce an annual 87 gigawatt hours, enough to supply around 22,000 homes and save 25,000 tons of carbon dioxide each year.

Building the plant provided work for more than 100 people, bringing an economic impact of €950,000 to the town.

Tabernas mayor Jose Diaz Ibañez attended the plant’s recent inauguration and signed a collaboration agreement with Aquila Capital which will take part in the second phase of the archaeological excavations at Tabernas’ Moorish fortress.

La Cabrita is included in a portfolio of four Almeria province solar power projects totalling 180 Megawatts which, once functioning, will produce enough electricity for 89,000 families each year, while preventing 102,000 tons of carbon dioxide from reaching the atmosphere.