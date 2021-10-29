Sun shines on Tabernas

By
Linda Hall
-
0
SOLAR POWER: La Cabrita plant covers a 100-hectare area Photo credit: Pexels

GERMAN investment fund Aquila Capital chose Tabernas when opening La Cabrita, its first solar power plant in Spain.

The solar panels covering a 100-hectare site will produce an annual 87 gigawatt hours, enough to supply around 22,000 homes and save 25,000 tons of carbon dioxide each year.

Building the plant provided work for more than 100 people, bringing an economic impact of €950,000 to the town.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Tabernas mayor Jose Diaz Ibañez attended the plant’s recent inauguration and signed a collaboration agreement with Aquila Capital which will take part in the second phase of the archaeological excavations at Tabernas’ Moorish fortress.

La Cabrita is included in a portfolio of four Almeria province solar power projects totalling 180 Megawatts which, once functioning, will produce enough electricity for 89,000 families each year, while preventing 102,000 tons of carbon dioxide from reaching the atmosphere.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here