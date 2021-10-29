Rock-solid award

FRANCISCO MARTINEZ-COSENINTO received the Reino de España (Kingdom of Spain) Careers in Business award from King Felipe last week.

Together with his brothers Jose and Eduardo, Francisco Martinez-Cosentino, who was born in Macael in 1951, inherited their late father’s small marble workshop in 1980.

This grew into a multinational company now present in 116 countries with 5,300 employees worldwide and a turnover last year of €1.078 billion.

Yolanda Diaz, minister of Labour and Social Economy, Juanma Moreno, president of the Junta de Andalucia, and Almeria City mayor Ramon Fernandez-Pacheco were also present at the ceremony in Almeria’s Maestro Padilla auditorium.

The Reino de España prize is awarded annually by the Circulo de Empresarios, Circulo de Economia and Circulo de Empresarios Vascos business associations, with the endorsement of the Royal Family.