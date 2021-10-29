Hard Rock Hotels is planning to make its mark on the Costa del Sol. The emblematic restaurant chain is planning to reform what was previously the H10 Andalucia Plaza, in the up-market resort of Puerto Banus, near the city of Marbella.

The new themed hotel could open as early as next spring after Marbella town hall planners gave the project, presented by Comercial Sol D’or 1992, the green light this week.

The plans will see the iconic Andalucia Plaza, the first hotel built in Puerto Banus in the 1970s, transformed into a four-star establishment with improved accessibility, a new lobby, 384 bedrooms, eight convention rooms with a capacity for up to a thousand people, four restaurants, a chill-out terrace, new swimming pools, as well as a spa centre, and a gym.

After the purchase of the hotel by the investment fund in June, the new owners said that the objective was “to transform this iconic business located next to the Marbella Casino into a unique ‘lifestyle’ destination and a central point for the multiple events that take place throughout the year in Marbella”.