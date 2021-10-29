El Saltillo bridge in Alta Axarquia celebrates 50,000 visitors in one year



Francisco Salado, the president of the Provincial Council of Malaga has spoken proudly of the success being enjoyed by the businesses of the Alta Axarquia region post-pandemic. One example is the El Saltillo bridge, connecting the Gran Senda in the Alta Axarquia area between the Malaga municipalities of Canillas de Aceituno and Archez.

This attraction has now reportedly celebrated 50,000 visitors in the past twelve months. As Mr Salado enthused, it has become “one of the main natural attractions of the province”, adding that it “has served to enhance one of the wildest and most beautiful areas of our land, such as Alta Axarquia“.

An increase in visitors to this bridge also means natural and economic revitalisation of the area, with up to a 60 per cent increase reported in the turnover of businesses in the area. This has also had an effect on bookings in hotels and accommodation in the area, “despite the fact that it has been a complicated year due to the pandemic”.

“In this first year we can say that we have fulfilled the objective of revitalising a natural space that deserved to be rediscovered by the people of Malaga, and become a first-rate attraction for all visitors”, said the president.

He pointed to the fact that the citizens of Malaga, “use their leisure time to enjoy the natural spaces that we have, with which indirectly we also improve awareness about the protection of nature, and respect for the environment”.

“The Diputacion de Malaga has become, in its own right, the administration that is betting the most on the green revolution that our land is experiencing”, he continued. The president highlighted some of the other projects that are being worked on. These include the Guadalhorce Green Corridor, the Blue Path, the extension of the Great Path through Alta Axarquia, and the promotion of the stages of the Camino de Santiago that pass through the province.

El Saltillo, concluded Mr Salado, “will continue to attract visitors, even more so as we progress towards normality after the pandemic, and also with the incentive to enter Alta Axarquía once we expand the Gran Senda towards Archez and the northernmost towns of this region”, as reported by 101tv.es.

