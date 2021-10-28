Costa del Sol launches "Suntalgia" campaign to recover British market

The Costa del Sol “Suntalgia” campaign will be launched on social networks and across 500 screens in London.

Turismo Costa del Sol will attend the World Travel Market (WTM) in London to showcase the “Suntalgia” campaign, which will be launched on social networks and shown on more than 500 screens in London.

It will also feature on Twitch, with which it intends to achieve close to 50 million hits.

This was announced by the president of Costa del Sol Tourism, Francisco Salado, who stressed that in the face of historical lows in the British market, the entity dependent on the Malaga Provincial Council “is not going to spare efforts, resources or new ideas” to re-conquer “our main foreign market.”

This is being done with innovative actions such as a ‘Digital Out of Home’ marketing campaign that hybridises the digital with the physical so that the entity will know in real-time the impact data, searches and purchases generated by the new campaign, using its tools of Big Data and Artificial Intelligence.

In addition, for the first time in its history, Turismo Costa del Sol has recorded in the United Kingdom with British actors, to get much closer to the target audience to stimulate the desire to travel to the province.

According to Salado, 2020 and 2021 have been “especially disastrous for British tourism on the Costa del Sol due to the pandemic.”

During the press conference, Salado has released some of the most important data on the market in 2021 and in the first nine months of 2021.

Barely half a million British passengers arrived at Malaga Airport in 2020, which represented a decrease of 81 per cent. In 2019, almost 3 million arrived.

A total of 224,000 travellers stayed in hotels and apartments in 2020, representing a decrease of 83 per cent. In 2019, 1.3 million British travellers stayed in hotels and apartments.

These travellers generated one million overnight stays, representing a decrease of 84 per cent. In 2019, 6.9 million overnight stays were exceeded.

So far the data accumulated up to September 2021 are not positive either, because the arrival of British people is still conditioned by the policy of their government regarding the opening of their borders due to the Covid effect.

Between January and September 2021, the number of passenger arrivals from the United Kingdom at Malaga Airport is 370,000, which represents a decrease of 26 per cent compared to the same period of the previous year.

A total of 108,700 tourists have stayed in hotels and apartments between January and September 2021, which represents a decrease of 44 per cent compared to the same period of the previous year.

These tourists generated a total of 331,100 overnight stays, which implies a decrease of 66 per cent compared to the same period of the previous year.

To recover the lost market Turismo Costa del Sol will invest €600,000 and continues with its commitment which began in 2018 “to attract more business, given the importance of the British market as the main issuer of travellers to the province,” said Salado.

The entity has its own stand at the WTM, as well as work areas and networking.

The entity will also be present in the streets of London with an important campaign on more than 500 screens distributed throughout the capital with impressive images.

The footage is produced by Teatro Soho Television (TST), the audiovisual division of the Teatro del Soho CaixaBank promoted by Antonio Banderas and directed by the journalist Maria Casado who seeks to provide different formats for television that excite.

The aim of this production, recorded in Bristol, Torremolinos and Malaga, is to “conquer an audience as demanding and mature as the British in an original way and with the typical British sense of humour,” said Salado.

The protagonist of this video is Hunter Tremayne, a renowned British actor, writer and musician who has worked in multiple Broadway productions before settling in Spain.