According to a report from the BBC, the British government is poised to make an announcement later today, Thursday, October 28. They are expected to remove the remaining seven countries from their red list of travel destinations. Currently, Venezuela, Peru, Haiti, Panama, Colombia, Ecuador, and the Dominican Republic are the only countries still on the red list.

This action would subsequently mean that travellers entering England from any of those seven countries will no longer be required to isolate in a hotel. At the moment, all travellers must pay £2,285 per person to quarantine for ten days, including the relevant coronavirus tests. A second adult must pay £1,430 if they are sharing the hotel room, while it costs £325 for children aged between five and eleven. Children under five years are free.

All hotel reservations by red list arrivals have to be made online through a government booking platform. Anybody caught leaving the hotel before the mandatory 10-day isolation is over can receive a fine of £5,000, which in some cases can increase to £10,000.

During the last few weeks, the government has introduced several modifications to the travel system, one of which is the elimination of the PCR tests for double-vaccinated travellers, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

