UK red list countries set to be removed

By
Chris King
-
0
UK red list countries set to be removed
UK red list countries set to be removed. image: twitter

UK red list countries set to be removed

According to a report from the BBC, the British government is poised to make an announcement later today, Thursday, October 28. They are expected to remove the remaining seven countries from their red list of travel destinations. Currently, Venezuela, Peru, Haiti, Panama, Colombia, Ecuador, and the Dominican Republic are the only countries still on the red list.

This action would subsequently mean that travellers entering England from any of those seven countries will no longer be required to isolate in a hotel. At the moment, all travellers must pay £2,285 per person to quarantine for ten days, including the relevant coronavirus tests. A second adult must pay £1,430 if they are sharing the hotel room, while it costs £325 for children aged between five and eleven. Children under five years are free.

All hotel reservations by red list arrivals have to be made online through a government booking platform. Anybody caught leaving the hotel before the mandatory 10-day isolation is over can receive a fine of £5,000, which in some cases can increase to £10,000.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

During the last few weeks, the government has introduced several modifications to the travel system, one of which is the elimination of the PCR tests for double-vaccinated travellers, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here