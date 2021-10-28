The top Estate Agent for properties in Costa Blanca South

Vincent Real Estate – As the Costa Blanca property market continues to grow, one of the most important things for a new buyer or seller is to be able to find an Estate Agent who has been in business for some time and knows the area in which you are interested.

Vincent Real Estate grew from a holiday home purchase in 1989 to a full time move to Spain a decade later and the opening of the family business which has been running for 22 years and in addition to the original founders, two more family members make up part of the 20 plus team.

With that much experience and having survived the 2008 economic crisis as well as the more recent lockdown, you can be sure that there are very few surprises left for the team which means that buying, selling and renting will be a simple process.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The range of potential purchasers is increasing, so it is important that they can make themselves understood which is why, buyers and sellers can converse comfortably with the team in English, Spanish, French, Dutch, German, Norwegian and Swedish.

Whether you are looking for a bargain buy, a new build or a resale in Costa Blanca South and Costa Calida then you won’t be disappointed with the number of properties available via the offices in Benijofar and Playa Flamenca (Orihuela Costa).

You need to be confident in your dealing with your Estate Agent and apart from the size of the organisation and its longevity, there is the added security in the fact that Vincent Real estate is part of the AIPP (Association of International Property Professionals) and complies with their guidelines.

Sellers know that it is important that their property is promoted as far and wide as possible and the fact that company founder and director Mark Vincent has just returned from exhibiting at the prestigious Place in the Sun property exhibition held at the NEC in Birmingham shows the level of commitment that the company has.

If you are thinking of listing your property with an agent in the near future, then if you do this before the end of the year with Vincent Real Estate and mention Euro Weekly News, you will be offered the chance to obtain free legal conveyancing services.

Currently the offices are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 5pm, but a member of staff will be available outside these hours including weekends subject to prior arrangement. Visit the website at https://vincent-realestate.com/ to view the many properties available and to view Mark’s regularly updated blogs which give his view of the market and how it is performing and spot special offers and new properties on the company’s Facebook page or Twitter.

Whatever your interest, do call into either office to discuss exactly what service you are looking for. One thing is for certain, Vincent Real Estate has the know-how and commitment to help you achieve your real estate dream.

Benijofar office

Av. Federico Garcia Lorca 37, Benijofar 03178 (Alicante)

ES: (0034) 966 712 440

UK: +44 (0) 2080 998997

[email protected]

Orihuela Costa office

Calle Niagara Ed. Miraflores III, Local 6,7 Playa Flamenca 03189 Orihuela Costa

ES: (0034) 965 326 606

UK: +44 (0) 203 0048990

[email protected]