Tailor make your home policy to suit your needs

Our fully comprehensive home insurance is the best on the market. The policy is specially designed for expat clients, with the documents in English. We also have a Claims Administrator and Renewals department, both within my company. Liberty have added a number of exciting optional extras, which I know that you will find of great interest, to enable you to tailor make your home policy for your own needs.

HERE are some of the extras that you can choose from:-

EXTENDED DIY – Currently you are covered for one call out per policy year on a standard policy, but this can be increased to 2 x 3 hour call outs per policy year. All works carried out come with a six month warranty. When requesting the DIY assistance, conditions apply.

There is also cover for exposed pipes without causing damage located within garages or on building façade that has suffered breakage with a limit of up to €500 per claim per policy year.

HOME IMPROVED – Aesthetic restoration of building and contents can be increased to 20 per cent maximum €12,000 per claim per year and the contents 20 per cent maximum €8,000. Theft of valuable objects/ jewellery – jewellery over €6,000 needs to be listed with copies of valuations and photos – on a standard policy this is €3,000, also jewellery over €10,000 needs to be kept in a safe compared to €6,000 on a standard policy. Money and cash has cover of up to €6,000 when kept in a safe. When the money is not in a safe you have cover for up to €1,500 which on the standard policy is only €500.

– Illegal occupation of the property covers up to the limit of €6,000 for expenses incurred. PERSONAL MOBILITY VEHICLES – Public liability covers for scooters, hoverboards, Segways and electric scooters, conditions apply.

Please be aware that if you are under insured, you will be severely limited to what you will receive should you have to claim. It is so important to check your policies to ensure your coverage is correct.

