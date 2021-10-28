Professional and multilingual estate agency services with Starck Estates

ESTATE AGENTS Starck Estates offer the highest level of professional services when it comes to buying, selling or renting your home in the Denia area.

Starck Estates has more than 11 years experience and a team that is fluent in four languages.

This dynamic company offers demanding property buyers not only competent advice, but also a first class service, supporting you in all stages of the sale or purchase of your property.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



For those looking to buy a property, Starck Estates offers guided viewings of their property selection as well as help with financial matters.

Their expert team can offer consulting for financing and mortgages with Spanish banks, as well as valuations on real estates and plots of land, a cadastral search and cancellation of possible existing mortgages, option and purchase contracts, power of attorney, and final completion at the notary.

They can also offer recommendations on multilingual banks, solicitors, accountants and insurances, as well as architectural advice.

When it comes to selling your property, you are also in good hands, guided by an experienced and competent real estate agency that provides optimal support at each stage, in order to find the right buyer.

Their sales services include looking at your property and documents, a valuation of your property and the creation of photos, an advertising description and brochure.

Starck Estates will also carry out international marketing focused on target groups, as well as real estate marketing in 3D with 360 degrees virtual tours, putting together high quality multimedia and audiovisual materials.

As well as putting together a high quality marketing campaign, their team can also offer legal support and tax advice, as well as secure sales negotiations.

Their holiday homes and apartments services are also of the highest qualities.

Their rental properties are constantly checked and must meet stringent Starck Estates standards. All rental houses and apartments that they offer are properties which they have sold through their real estate agency Starck Estates.

They offer guaranteed on-site meet and greet services with personal key handover and are always available for you if you have any concerns.

So if you are thinking of buying, selling or renting a property in the Denia area, get in touch with Starck Estates for a professional and high quality service.

Covering Denia, Orba Valley, Vall de Pop, Jalon Valley, the Javea area and the Pego area, Starck Estates are on hand to help with everything from finding your perfect property to getting all the legalities sorted out.

For more information, visit www.starck-estates.com, or contact their office on Orba Road 6 E-03759, Benidoleig from Monday to Friday from 9.30am to 6pm, on 966 475 424 or 640 207 398.