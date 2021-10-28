Global Discount Furniture have been established in Benijofar for over five years. Dad Mark has been in the business for 40 years and after investigating the market, Haley decided to take a chance with a new business and has gone from strength to strength. Haley is a single mum with two children and with hard work, dedication and a little help from Mum and Dad she has come through the hard times everyone has endured and now has plans to open a new store within the next year or so.

They pride themselves in keeping prices as low as possible and the quality as high as possible, offering a fantastic service which is second to none. All items are delivered free of charge and there is also free assembly. This is why Global Discount Furniture is where the Sale Never Ends, It Just Gets Better!

Global Discount Furniture are now offering furniture packs at discounted prices, but with the high quality you expect. Due to popular demand they also manufacture their own sofas in all sizes and different fabrics. New lines are arriving weekly with offers constantly changing to meet everyones budget.

They are specialists in storage beds from single to king size including mattresses at a price that will suit everyone.

Global Discount Furniture: Calle Vicente Blasco Ibañez 50, Benijofar 03178

Tel: 966 713 457 / Haley 607 360 963

Open Monday to Friday 9am-5pm, Saturdays 10am-1pm

www.globaldiscountfurniture.com • [email protected]