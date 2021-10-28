Name-calling in Calpe

CALPE town hall’s latest national publicity campaign tells train and metro travellers that they deserve a holiday.

“The break you deserve always awaits you in Calpe,” posters and hoarding declare in stations and streets in Madrid, Valencia, Castilaa-La Mancha and Castilla and Leon.

“Any time of the year is the right time to visit Calpe,” said Tourism councillor. “Our climate, gastronomy and opportunities for practising sport all make us an attractive tourist destination in winter.”

Closer to home, the campaign has been criticised for using Calpe instead of Calp, the official version of the municipality’s name in Valenciano which was introduced some years back.

Earlier this year, the town hall began legal procedures to revert to using both Calp and Calpe but until the formalities have been completed, supporters of the Valenciano version maintain that only this should be used, lamenting its relegation.