Ground Force weekend

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Ground Force weekend
SCARLETT’S MESSAGE: Please come and help the lovely PAWS-PATAS volunteers! Photo credit: PAWS-PATAS Animal Charity

PAWS-PATAS Animal Charity is extremely lucky to have a strong team of local volunteers.

They look after the kittens, cats, puppies and dogs at the shelter and have an enormous amount of cleaning, watering and feeding to attend to.

“Then, of course, there is the general upkeep of the shelter,” said Paws-Patas vice-president Chrissie Cremore.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

“This, reader, is where you come in!” Chrissie declared.

The last major Ground Force weekend was held in October 2018, she explained, but due to lack of manpower and Covid-19, which prevented overseas volunteers travelling and staying with them, it has been an impossible task to keep the shelter as shipshape as PAWS-PATAS would like.

Help is needed with weeding, trimming, pruning, clearing and moving unwanted building materials, plus lighter duties, Chrissie said.


“We will have skips on site and if you possess and can ‘control’ a chainsaw or mini JCB digger, that would be an amazing bonus to help clear the ever-expanding bamboo.”

“Bring your gloves, secateurs, strimmers and sensible shoes and we will provide sandwiches, sausages, soft drinks, friendship and fun,” she promised.

Ground Force weekend begins on Saturday November 20 between 10am and 5pm with buffet and drinks, continuing on Sunday November 21 between 10am and 3pm with a BBQ and drinks. Vegetarians will be catered for on both days.


For further information and to confirm if you can help, be it for one hour, five or more, email: [email protected]. The shelter is situated between Los Gallardos and Turre, with location and map on the www.paws-patas.org website.

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here