PAWS-PATAS Animal Charity is extremely lucky to have a strong team of local volunteers.

They look after the kittens, cats, puppies and dogs at the shelter and have an enormous amount of cleaning, watering and feeding to attend to.

“Then, of course, there is the general upkeep of the shelter,” said Paws-Patas vice-president Chrissie Cremore.

“This, reader, is where you come in!” Chrissie declared.

The last major Ground Force weekend was held in October 2018, she explained, but due to lack of manpower and Covid-19, which prevented overseas volunteers travelling and staying with them, it has been an impossible task to keep the shelter as shipshape as PAWS-PATAS would like.

Help is needed with weeding, trimming, pruning, clearing and moving unwanted building materials, plus lighter duties, Chrissie said.

“We will have skips on site and if you possess and can ‘control’ a chainsaw or mini JCB digger, that would be an amazing bonus to help clear the ever-expanding bamboo.”

“Bring your gloves, secateurs, strimmers and sensible shoes and we will provide sandwiches, sausages, soft drinks, friendship and fun,” she promised.

Ground Force weekend begins on Saturday November 20 between 10am and 5pm with buffet and drinks, continuing on Sunday November 21 between 10am and 3pm with a BBQ and drinks. Vegetarians will be catered for on both days.

For further information and to confirm if you can help, be it for one hour, five or more, email: [email protected]. The shelter is situated between Los Gallardos and Turre, with location and map on the www.paws-patas.org website.