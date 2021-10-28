Covid passes set to stay through winter

Despite protests and complaints, many European countries are keeping the Covid passes

Across Europe, there are many different versions of the controversial Covid passes that have been designed to restrict entry to certain venues, to help manage the spread of the virus. Countries are currently battling very varied case numbers as winter starts to take hold, so it doesn’t look like the passports are going anywhere too soon. England currently doesn’t require a Covid pass for any venue but across the border, Scotland has implemented the document for some hospitality venues and large events. The first weekend of enforcement led to ‘chaos’ and hundreds of people being turned away.

Italy has the strictest Covid pass rules, with people in both the public and private sector required to show their QR codes to go to work. For their pass to work, they must have been vaccinated, have a negative test, or a proof of recovery certificate. The pass also covers almost everything else, such as gyms, restaurants, and even intercity trains.

France has its Passe Sanitaire and according to a BBC correspondent, it has quickly become a part of daily life. You must show this Covid pass to be seated at bars, cinemas or restaurants, or to travel by train or plane. The Passe Sanitaire has two options, vaccination or a recent negative test. As tests are no longer free in France, the general consensus is that this will push up vaccination rates.

Germany has two levels for its hospitality venues currently, 2G and 3G. 2G is the stricter level and requires people to be geimpft (vaccinated) or genesen (recovered). If there is no sign in the window that usually means the venue is 3G, and you can also show a negative test to enter. Germany has followed France in that tests are now payable, so to visit even a 3G venue, people will have to fork out for a test.

With variable case rates and no definite decision on how this winter will affect the movement of the virus, it looks like these passes are set to stay for a while. If planning a trip to Europe, do keep them in mind.