Common 29p drug ‘cuts Covid hospitalisation risk by a third’.

A new study has found that a commonly available drug can cut the risk of hospitalisation due to the coronavirus by a third. The study was carried out in South America’s Brazil. The Lancet has published the new research.

According to a new study, a 29p antidepressant can dramatically affect a person’s risk of being hospitalised with Covid.

The study involved 1,500 patients. Half of the patients were given a common antidepressant. The other half were given placebos. The study looked into the effects of Fluvoxamine. The drug is branded as Faverin in the UK. The research discovered that the risk of hospitalisation due to COVID dropped by 32 per cent when given the drug.

The study was co-led by Edward Mills, a researcher at McMaster University in Canada. Mills explained: “Fluvoxamine is, so far, the only treatment that if administered early, can prevent Covid-19 from becoming a life-threatening illness.

“It could be one of our most powerful weapons against the virus and its effectiveness is one of the most important discoveries we have made since the pandemic began.”

The expert added: “In addition, this cheap, easily-accessible pill is a massive boon to public health, both in Canada and internationally, allowing hospitals to avoid expensive and sometimes risky treatments.”

