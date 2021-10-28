Ayrton Senna’s father, Milton da Silva dies at 94 of natural causes.

The father of three-time champion Ayrton Senna died on Wednesday, October 27. Milton Teodoro Guirado da Silva died of natural causes. The death was confirmed by the Ayrton Senna Institute.

Milton was married to Neyde Joanna Senna. Along with Ayrton, Milton was the father of Viviane and Leonardo.

Milton is said to have wanted Ayrton to get involved with the family business rather than heading into the world of sport. Ayrton dreamed of a motorsport career though. When Milton saw how talented Ayrton was, he was soon converted into a great supporter.

An accident at the San Marino GP claimed Ayrton’s life 27 years ago. He had been leading at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix. He crashed his car into a concrete barrier at Italy’s Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari.

Milton was born in the north of São Paulo. He owned a metallurgical company. He also invested in farms and cattle and in civil construction.

