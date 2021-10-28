Security is one of the most important things in today’s current times. With your property being left empty for long periods of time, burglars and squatters see this as a golden opportunity, so it’s important to have all your security up-to-date. Which is why the almost forgotten trade of locksmithing is now viewed with the same high regard as any other trade.

Do you know who has your keys? This is where SAC Locksmiths are able to assist. Offering you quick, reliable and professional solutions with minimum fuss and little to no disruption to your home or business from changing locks, master key suites, opening doors, installing safes, security alarms and security grilles and much more!

SAC Locksmiths set up business here on the Costa Blanca over 25 years ago and in that time have helped countless people and businesses with their security needs. Based in Orihuela Costa and covering all the way up to Gran Alacant and all the way to down to Mar Menor, rest assured that we are always here to help.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Our bilingual team are available 24hrs a day, seven days a week to assist you to the highest standard. Bradley 651 349 789 UK • 618 021 286 ES. www.locksmithscostablanca.es