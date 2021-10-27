Spain extends UK driving licence until December 31

The British Embassy in Madrid has announced that the period of validity of UK driving licences has been extended in Spain again.

“The Spanish government has announced that valid UK licences will continue to be recognised for driving in Spain until December 31st 2021,” UK Embassy ambassador Hugh Elliott wrote in a Facebook post on Monday, October 25.

This further extension means that UK licence holders residing in Spain can continue driving for an extra 92 days.

In a previous post, the British Embassy wrote: “If you are one of the UK Nationals who successfully registered their intent to exchange their licence by December 30th 2020, you will still be eligible to exchange it for a Spanish one until December 31st 2021 without having to take a practical test.”

“We know that some people who tried to register their intent have subsequently found out that they were unsuccessful in doing so.”

“If this is your situation and you are unclear as to why, you should contact the DGT directly to discuss further. https://www.dgt.es/es/contacto.shtml. ”

“If you want to take action now, you could, if you wished, apply for a Spanish licence. This includes taking both a practical and theory test.”

“We are aware that there are currently waiting lists to get a test appointment in some areas.”

For anyone who moved to Spain after the Withdrawal Agreement on January 1 2021, their UK licence is valid for six months from the date of their TIE or until December 31, whichever is the later date.

This does not apply to UK tourists who wish to drive in Spain. The majority of non-EU driving licence holders have six months from arriving in Spain to use their foreign licence.

They then have to sit a theory and practical test and get a Spanish licence.