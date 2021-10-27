Scotland to accept cheaper lateral flow tests for international travel by Friday.

Scotland has moved to allow cheaper lateral flow tests for international travellers by the end of this week. First minister Nicola Sturgeon made the announcement on Tuesday, October 26. The new rule applies to fully-vaccinated arrivals returning from non-red list countries,

Currently, arrivals into Scotland are required to take a PCR Covid test on day two of their arrival. However, from 4:00 am on Sunday, October 31, cheaper lateral flow Covid tests will also be accepted provided there is photo evidence.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Travellers arriving in Scotland will be able to book from a list of approved providers at gov.uk from 5:00 pm on Friday, October 29.

England moved to accept lateral flow tests on Monday, October 24. The Westminster announcement was made by transport secretary Grant Shapps on October 15. Welsh health minister Eluned Morgan said she was “reluctant” to follow suit when she announced the same change from October 31.

“For practical reasons, the Scottish government has decided to align with this change. I am sure that this change will be welcomed by many travellers, and by the travel industry,” said Sturgeon. “It is important to stress, however, that if your lateral flow test is positive, you must get a PCR test to confirm the result,” said Sturgeon said.

She added that she expects lateral flow tests to cost between £20 and £30, “less than a PCR test”.

“We can finally move into the Christmas period with the most sustainable and accessible travel framework that we’ve had since before the pandemic.

“A four-nations approach is the only feasible way for international travel to fully recover – so it’s positive to see decision-making that is much more in sync than earlier this year,” said President Jacqueline Dobson of Barrhead Travel.

Dobson added: “Confidence is returning to the market: reflected in the growth in demand across October from our customers. With every announcement comes an increase in bookings and I expect this move will be no different.

“The world is reopening, and travellers are keen to reconnect with countries, cultures and loved ones. Our teams across the country stand ready to support our customers with their long-awaited travel plans.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.