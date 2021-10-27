Off-duty Met Police officer charged with sexual assault

A serving Met Police officer has been charged with rape.

Scotland Yard announced today, October 27, that a serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape.

PC Adam Zaman, 28, from the East Area Command Unit, allegedly committed the offence on Sunday, October 24, while he was off-duty in the City of London.

Zaman was arrested the following day and has been in custody ahead of his appearance at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today.

Zaman has been suspended from his role and the force’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed

Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Trevers said: “I recognise that the public will be concerned to hear that a serving police officer has been charged with such a serious offence. We absolutely share that concern.”

“We acted swiftly when this allegation was reported to us and have fully supported what continues to be a thorough investigation by detectives from the City of London Police.”

“Specialist support is being provided to the complainant. PC Zaman has now been charged and it is important that criminal proceedings are allowed to take their course.”

“Nothing should be said or reported which could put the integrity of those proceedings at risk.”

The force added that the matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.