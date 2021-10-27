Never too old

OVER the last 20 months phones and tablets became a vital means of keeping in contact with family and friends.

This has highlighted the need to learn more about our devices, and U3A Marina Baixa’s Computer and Smart Phone group proved to be very popular and now has 30 members. Some are in their 80s but are still keen to continue learning new skills.

Due to the large numbers involved, members were divided into three groups for Windows 10, Android and Apple. There were some initial problems with internet connections but members were not deterred and there have already been three very successful meetings.

The October meeting of U3A Marina Baixa has been moved to Monday November 8 at 11am in the Casa de Cultura in Alfaz, as the Auditorium is unavailable on October 25 and Monday 1 November is Dia de Todos los Santos (All Saints’ Day) and a national holiday.

“It’s hoped that numbers attending in 2022 will continue to increase steadily as they have done over the past few months despite the effects of Covid-19 on membership numbers,” said U3A Marina Baixa’s Joan Flint..

Further information about U3A Marina Baixa and what it has to offer is available on the association’s website: www.u3amarinabaixa.com as well as their Facebook page.