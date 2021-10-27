Never too old

Linda Hall
Never too old
IT DEVICES: New U3A Marina Baixa group is proving very popular Photo credit: U3A Marina Baixa

OVER the last 20 months phones and tablets became a vital means of keeping in contact with family and friends.

This has highlighted the need to learn more about our devices, and U3A Marina Baixa’s Computer and Smart Phone group proved to be very popular and now has 30 members.  Some are in their 80s but are still keen to continue learning new skills.

Due to the large numbers involved, members were divided into three groups for Windows 10, Android and Apple. There were some initial problems with internet connections but members were not deterred and there have already been three very successful meetings.

The October meeting of U3A Marina Baixa has been moved to Monday November 8 at 11am in the Casa de Cultura in Alfaz, as the Auditorium is unavailable on October 25 and Monday 1 November is Dia de Todos los Santos (All Saints’ Day) and a national holiday.

“It’s hoped that numbers attending in 2022 will continue to increase steadily as they have done over the past few months despite the effects of Covid-19 on membership numbers,” said U3A Marina Baixa’s Joan Flint..

Further information about U3A Marina Baixa and what it has to offer is available on the association’s website: www.u3amarinabaixa.com as well as their Facebook page.


Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

