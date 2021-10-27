Keir Starmer misses Budget meeting due to Covid

The Labour party has confirmed that Keir Starmer is isolating due to testing positive for Covid.

The Labour party has confirmed that Keir Starmer is isolating due to testing positive for Covid, meaning he was unable to take part prime minister’s questions or respond to the budget.

Ed Miliband took the prime minister’s questions and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves responded to the budget.

Sir Kier allegedly tested positive when he took a routine lateral flow test. He does not have any symptoms.

Starmer will be required to self-isolate for 10 days, meaning he will also miss the beginning of the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, however, it has not been confirmed if he was planning on attending.

Starmer has had to repeatedly isolate during the pandemic and this will be the fifth time.

He most recently had to isolate in July when one of his children tested positive for the virus, even though he tested negative. He also isolated in September and December 2020 and January this year.

The rules have since changed and fully vaccinated people no longer have to self-isolate if they are a close contact of someone who tests positive but still must if they test positive themselves.