Finger pointed at UK tourists after Benidorm Covid cases spike. Brits have returned to Spain bringing life back to Benidorm, but health officials are worried.

Brit holidaymakers have brought Little England back to life after travel restrictions changed in early October. Health officials are worried though as Covid cases in the area have increased.

The Regional Health Minister for the Valencian government Ana Barcelo has commented on the situation in Benidorm. She said: “We are observing the situation in Benidorm and the increase in the number of Covid cases there with concern.

“There are 286 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and 53 per cent of these cases have been seen in the group of non-Spanish nationals.

“We will watch how things evolve and adopt measures to control the situation if it becomes necessary.”

The finger of blame has been pointed at Brits. Barcelo stated: “We began to detect the rise in the number of cases after October 5 when more tourists began to arrive from the UK.”

Benidorm has been eager to welcome back Brit travellers. Benidorm’s Little England saw bars and restaurants opening for the first time in over a year when the Brits returned.

Speaking in early October Toni Mayor said: “The situation has improved dramatically.

“There’s a British atmosphere in Benidorm which reminds me of the atmosphere of old before the pandemic struck.

“Around 20 per cent of the holidaymakers in town at the moment are now British and with the other 20 per cent who’ll hopefully return now the restrictions have been eased, we’ll be back to the way things were three years ago.

“We’re hopeful that’s going to happen. All the bars and cafes in the Little England area are open and doing good business because they’re packed.

“We think the number of Brits holidaying here will rise rapidly and there could be a massive surge.

“It looks like it’s going to be a good autumn and a good winter, possibly the best winter we’ve had for the last few years.

“We know the Brits want to come to Benidorm and with the lifting of restrictions, that’s obviously going to encourage them to get on planes.”

