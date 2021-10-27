Eamonn Holmes fans send get well wishes after COVID diagnosis revealed.

Fans wished Eamon Holmes well after he revealed that he has Covid. Eamon is double jabbed but this has not stopped him from getting the virus. Fans also shared details of their COVID battles.

Eamon, 61, even apologised for missing out on “professional and personal events”. The TV presenter took to Twitter to reveal his diagnosis. He stated: “Covid finally caught me. Thankfully I’m double jabbed.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“More than halfway through my isolation and coping with the symptoms and effects well.

“Unfortunately I’m going to be a no show for some professional and personal events.”

“Just want to let everyone know why and offer my apologies.”

Fans soon sent in their good wishes. One fan who has been double jabbed too tweeted: “Hopefully you will be fine. I am double jabbed but ended up in hospital with covid complications. It effects everyone differently despite the vaccine.”

Another fan tweeted: “Get well soon Eamonn, I had it August – finally feeling my old self, rest up.”

Eamon has recently been battling a back injury.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.