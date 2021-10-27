BENITACHELL’S mayor Miguel Angel Garcia has begun a round of talks with local residents.

The first “Have coffee with the mayor” session was held last week, with the next two scheduled for November 12 and November 26 at 10.30am in Benitachell’s Centro Social.

More are planned for the future, said Garcia, who explained that the chats will be held in Valenciano, Spanish or English depending on the attendees present.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Groups will be limited to seven or eight people, and those wishing to attend one of the talks should apply to the [email protected] email address.

“We want to talk person to person with local residents so they can discuss their concerns about the municipality, contribute ideas and proposals or simply chat about anything at all,” the mayor said.