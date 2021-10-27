Coffee with the mayor

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Coffee with the mayor
BENITACHELL TALKS: Discuss concerns, ideas and proposals or simply chat with Miguel Angel Garcia Photo credit: Benitachell town hall

BENITACHELL’S mayor Miguel Angel Garcia has begun a round of talks with local residents.

The first “Have coffee with the mayor” session was held last week, with the next two scheduled for November 12 and November 26 at 10.30am in Benitachell’s Centro Social.

More are planned for the future, said Garcia, who explained that the chats will be held in Valenciano, Spanish or English depending on the attendees present.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Groups will be limited to seven or eight people, and those wishing to attend one of the talks should apply to the [email protected] email address.

“We want to talk person to person with local residents so they can discuss their concerns about the municipality, contribute ideas and proposals or simply chat about anything at all,” the mayor said.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here