Buzz Lightyear goes “to inifinity and beyond” in new movie trailer

Pixar has released the trailer for the new Toy Story Spin-off movie ‘lightyear.’

After four Toy Story movies, Pixar will be releasing a new spin-off movie, Lightyear, and the new trailer has just been released.

The new film will focus on the astronaut that inspired Buzz Lightyear and will be the first spin-off film for Pixar.

Pete Docter, the chief creative officer of Pixar said of Lightyear: “Back when we created the first Toy Story, we designed Buzz Lightyear with the idea that he was a toy based on some really cool character from an epic blockbuster film. Well, all these years later, we decided to make that film.”

The new movie is directed by Angus MacLane, who also directed Pixar shorts BURN-E and Small Fry, as well as the television special Toy Story of Terror!

He also co-directed Finding Dory with Andrew Stanton.

Lightyear will be focused on the actual Buzz Lightyear character that the toy is based on and will be voiced by Chris Evans (Captain America) rather than Tim Allen (Home Improvement.)

Evans said of the new role: “Trust me when I say that they REALLY know what they’re doing over there. This one is gonna special, and it doesn’t step on a single thing. I can’t even put my excitement into words. I smile every time I think about it.”

Toy Story was one of Pixar’s first feature-length movies and was released in 1995, with Toy Story 2 released in 1999. Toy Story 3 was released in 2010 and wrapped up the original by saying goodbye to the owner of the toy characters, Andy. 2019’s Toy Story 4 said goodbye to beloved cowboy Woody.

Toy Story has been one of Pixar’s most successful franchises and there are high hopes for Lightyear!

Watch the trailer below: